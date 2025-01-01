Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Download videos from YouTube and other video sites.

youtube-dl is a command-line tool for downloading videos from YouTube and other platforms. It's open-source, supports multiple operating systems, and offers a wide range of options for video downloading.

It offers extensive features including the ability to download playlists, specify video quality and format, convert videos to different formats, download subtitles, and even record live streams. It also supports rate limiting, proxies, and authentication for private videos.

youtube-dl is cross-platform and is available on Windows, macOS, and Linux. A newer fork yt-dlp is also available.