Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A terminal workspace with batteries included.

Zellij is a workspace aimed at developers, ops-oriented people and anyone who loves the terminal. At its core, it is a terminal multiplexer (similar to tmux and screen), but this is merely its infrastructure layer.

Zellij includes a layout system, and eventually aims to include a plugin system, making it possible to include rich, terminal-based applications.