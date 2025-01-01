zellij

rust
mit

A terminal workspace with batteries included.

apt install zellij

Zellij is a workspace aimed at developers, ops-oriented people and anyone who loves the terminal. At its core, it is a terminal multiplexer (similar to tmux and screen), but this is merely its infrastructure layer.

 

Zellij includes a layout system, and eventually aims to include a plugin system, making it possible to include rich, terminal-based applications.

