A drop-in, 5-20x faster, experimental Homebrew alternative.

zerobrew is a fast, experimental homebrew-compatible package manager.

It uses the Homebrew bottle ecosystem, is able to locally store a cache of packages, and is measured to be 5-20x faster than Homebrew. It is faster by being able to download and extract packages in parallel, uses APFS clonefiles (on macOS), which can copy packages by reference (copy on write) for zero disk overhead, and uses a SHA256 hashed content store. All of these performance enhancements means that re-installs are instant with zerobrew.

This tool also has a garbage collection command, which removes unreferenced data to reclaim space, and has commands like install, upgrade, uninstall, list, doctor and more commands which are the same commands as the original Homebrew.

This tool is ideal for those already familiar with Homebrew, but with the added benefit of being useful as a drop in alternative, and if you need fast installation and management of your Homebrew-installed tools.