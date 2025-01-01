zigfetch

zig
mit

A minimal neofetch/fastfetch like system information tool.

image preview of zigfetch

zigfetch is a minimal command-line tool inspired by neofetch that displays your system information in the terminal, often alongside an ASCII art logo.

 

It shows details such as OS version, CPU info, memory, disk usage and more in a clean text output. It is configurable via a JSON file, so you can choose which info modules to display and adjust colors or ASCII art with support for Linux and macOS.

 

Those who want a minimal alternative to neofetch and fastfetch would find zigfetch as a useful replacement and as a very simple system information tool.

