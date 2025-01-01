zrok

go
apache-2.0

Share on:

X / Twitter Threads Bluesky Reddit Hacker News Email

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/zrok/

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/zrok/

a next-generation peer-to-peer sharing platform

https://docs.zrok.io/docs/guides/install/linux/

zrok is a secure, open-source, self-hostable sharing platform that simplifies shielding and sharing network services or files.

 

It enables the sharing of resources both publicly and privately, including files, web content, and custom resources, without altering security or firewall settings.

 

Zrok includes features like sharing tunnels for HTTP, TCP, and UDP network resources and is extensible for technical users.

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.