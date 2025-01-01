Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

a next-generation peer-to-peer sharing platform

zrok is a secure, open-source, self-hostable sharing platform that simplifies shielding and sharing network services or files.

It enables the sharing of resources both publicly and privately, including files, web content, and custom resources, without altering security or firewall settings.

Zrok includes features like sharing tunnels for HTTP, TCP, and UDP network resources and is extensible for technical users.