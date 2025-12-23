A sleek, minimal IRC client for your terminal.

You can connect or add any IRC server and join multiple channels, and chats are shown in a split-pane interface (channel list on one side, messages on the other). Navigation is keyboard-driven, you can scroll through the chat log with the up or down keys and switch between panels with left / right keys.

If you like a clean, minimal IRC client where you can focus, zuse is a no frills option. It implements the core IRC functionality in a simple TUI.