A sleek, minimal IRC client for your terminal.

image preview of zuse

zuse is a sleek, minimal IRC client for the terminal.

 

You can connect or add any IRC server and join multiple channels, and chats are shown in a split-pane interface (channel list on one side, messages on the other). Navigation is keyboard-driven, you can scroll through the chat log with the up or down keys and switch between panels with left / right keys.

 

If you like a clean, minimal IRC client where you can focus, zuse is a no frills option. It implements the core IRC functionality in a simple TUI.

