An adaptable text editor.

ad is a terminal text editor that combines a vim/kakoune-like modal interface with Plan 9’s acme (or sam) style extensibility.

It supports modal editing (e.g. you can switch between command and insert modes) and lets you run or evaluate code directly from the text buffer. It includes a help system (:help) and has user scripts, mouse based navigation, and extensions. It also lets you edit text in modes (normal/insert) like vim but treats text as executable commands. If you're adventurous, you can build on top of the ad editor you want tailored and custom functionality.

This tool is aimed at power users and software engineers who like exploring new experimental text editors. It’s useful if you want a customizable terminal editor that merges modal editing with interactive scripting, especially if you enjoyed tools like acme, sam or other terminal text editors.