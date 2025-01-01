Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A WiFi attack and pentesting tool built in Rust.

angryoxide is a WiFi (802.11) attack tool built in Rust. Users can use angryoxide to perform Wi-Fi pentesting by collecting Extensible Authentication Protocol over LAN (EAPoL) handshakes and Pairwise Master Key Identifiers (PMKIDs) for cracking with tools like hashcat.

This tool features an active attack engine, target filtering, auto-hunting channels, a TUI and GPS integration with geofencing. It supports attacks like deauthentication, PMKID collection and rogue frame injection.

Useful for security researchers, hobbyist and professional penetration testers, angryoxide helps to assess Wi-Fi network vulnerabilities. Ensure that you use this tool on networks where you have permission to test or on your own network.