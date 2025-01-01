A TUI client for the aria2 download utility.

aria2tui is a TUI for the aria2 download manager to add, monitor and control downloads and torrents.

You can queue multiple files for download, view progress and pause or resume transfers. It also exposes aria2's advanced options (connection counts, speed limits, proxies, etc.) through its menus. The interface shows each download’s status (speed, percentage complete, etc.) and communicates with aria2’s daemon to update progress in real time.

This tool is ideal for system administrators and power users who download files on servers or already use aria2's CLI or wget. It leverages aria2's multisource downloading with a terminal interface, which is especially handy for headless environments where no GUI is available on remote servers.