A utility for non-interactive download of files from the web.

wget is a command-line tool used to download files from the internet, similar to aria2 and curl. It uses HTTP, HTTPS, and FTP protocols. It allows users to retrieve content directly from servers without the need for a web browser.

Core features include resuming interrupted downloads, recursive downloading to mirror websites, and non-interactive operation, meaning it doesn't require user input once started. wget is portable and works across various operating systems, including Unix-like systems and Windows.

Additional features are proxy support, IPv6, SSL/TLS for encrypted downloads, and download speed limiting. It's useful for automating file retrieval, especially when working on servers or in scripts where a graphical interface isn't available.