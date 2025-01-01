The top-like text-based user interface for Austin.

austin-tui is a TUI interface for the Austin python profiler, displaying a "top-like" live view of a running python program’s performance metrics in the terminal.

It refreshes every second to show the latest call stack statistics for each python process, similar to how the "top" command displays system processes The interface has multiple modes: a default summary, a full tree of function calls and a live flame graph to visualize hot spots in the code. You can also pause or resume the display and it is cross platform.

This tooI is ideal for python developers and performance engineers who need to profile code and pinpoint bottlenecks. It's especially handy for seeing which functions are consuming the most CPU in a python application directly from the terminal.