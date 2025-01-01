bombadillo
go
gpl-3.0
Share on:
Enter Your Mastodon Instance
https://
Copy the link below to share to Mastodon
https://terminaltrove.com/bombadillo/
A non-web client for the terminal, supporting Gopher, Gemini and much more.
apt-get install bombadillo
bombadillo is a terminal-based, non-web browser that supports multiple protocols like Gopher, Gemini, and Finger natively.
It offers a vim-like interface with familiar keybindings, a bookmarking system, configurable settings, browsing history and has additional support for Telnet and opening HTTP links through lynx or w3m.
bombadillo is suitable for those that prefer a distraction free, privacy respecting command line experience and would like to explore different non-web protocols like Gemini and others.