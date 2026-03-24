Dynamic real-time view of running eBPF programs.

bpftop is a terminal monitor for live eBPF programs on Linux.

It shows a live list of program IDs with properties such as the type of program, average runtime, events per second and estimated CPU use. It comes with a time series graph when you select a specific eBPF program running on the system, and you can filter by name or type.

Just like many top-like tools, it has a table view which you can sort by columns, process names and PIDs tied to each program, and you can adjust the refresh rate if needed.

bpftop is useful for SREs, platform engineers, kernel developers, and Linux performance engineers who need to trace systems and analyze eBPF metrics. It can also be used to get an overall holistic view of the eBPF programs running on your system.