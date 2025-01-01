Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A fast and cozy TUI for personal finance management.

cashd is a TUI personal finance tool that reads journals or CSVs to inspect transactions, accounts and categories entirely from the terminal.

Features of cashd include the ability to load data via ledger or hledger journals, supports CSV via JSON config, transaction and account type normalization, regex account-type inference, multiple CSV files and globs. Other features include keyword search with field prefixes and operators, OR groups, negative keywords, custom date-range filters, search by amount and description, account balances and category totals and sample CSVs.

Useful for plain-text accounting users, developers, students and hobbyists, cashd is handy for reconciling bank exports, slicing monthly spend or quick accounting without a GUI.