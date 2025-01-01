BPF Terminal Tools
Berkeley Packet Filter (BPF), originating in the 1990s for network packet filtering, has evolved into eBPF, enabling efficient, sandboxed program execution within the Linux kernel.
It's widely used in performance monitoring, network security, and system tracing, making it an essential tool for system administrators and developers.
Below is a list of terminal tools that work with BPF.
- netop - A network topology visualizer.
- oryx - A TUI for sniffing network traffic using eBPF on Linux.
