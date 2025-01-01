oryx is a network traffic sniffer using eBPF (extended Berkeley Packet Filter). It provides real-time traffic inspection similar to termshark, oryx can show visualizations of traffic data in a text-based user interface (TUI).

Features of oryx are the selection of different interfaces to monitor, such as wlan0, localhost, the docker0 interface and more interfaces. It also has comprehensive traffic statistics (such as terminal line graphs and charts) and fuzzy search capabilities. This tool has keyboard shortcuts for navigation and interaction and can export captured traffic data.

Developers, network and security professionals would find oryx useful especially when working with systems utilizing eBPF. If you need to visualize traffic or simply understand network behavior in real-time in Linux, oryx can help you with this.