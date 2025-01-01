DevOps Terminal Tools
DevOps blends software development (Dev) and IT operations (Ops) to shorten the development lifecycle and provide continuous delivery with high software quality.
DevOps's reliance on terminal tools is integral in automating deployment, monitoring systems, and managing infrastructure and configuration.
Below are a list of terminal tools that developers use for DevOps in the terminal.
- bandwhich - Terminal bandwidth utilization tool
- ctop - A top-like interface for container metrics.
- delta - A viewer for git and diff output.
- dive - A tool for exploring each layer in a docker image.
- dry - A Docker manager for the terminal.
- erldash - A simple, terminal-based Erlang dashboard.
- flameshow - A flamegraph viewer in the terminal.
- gitui - A blazing fast TUI for git written in rust
- gocker - TUI for Docker management.
- gping - Ping, but with a graph.
- grv - A Git Repository Viewer.
- gtt - A TUI for Google Translate, ChatGPT, DeepL and other AI services.
- hl - A fast and powerful log viewer and processor.
- hostctl - A CLI tool to manage /etc/hosts like a pro!
- htop - An interactive process viewer.
- hurl - Run and test HTTP requests with plain text.
- jira-cli - Interact with Jira in the Terminal with Jira CLI.
- k9s - Kubernetes CLI and TUI To Manage Your Clusters In Style!
- kaskade - A text user interface (TUI) for Apache Kafka.
- kdash - A simple and fast dashboard for Kubernetes.
- kl - An interactive Kubernetes log viewer for your terminal.
- kplay - Inspect messages in a Kafka topic in a simple and deliberate manner.
- ktop - A top-like tool for your Kubernetes clusters.
- kubecolor - Colorize your kubectl output.
- lazynpm - A simple TUI for npm commands.
- miller - an all in one swiss army knife for data processing.
- netop - A network topology visualizer.
- oxker - A simple TUI to view & control docker containers.
- pathos - A terminal interface for editing and managing PATH environment variables.
- pipeform - A TUI for Terraform runtime progress.
- planor - A TUI client for cloud services for aws, vultr, heroku, etc.
- pocker - A TUI tool for Docker.
- pug - Drive terraform at terminal velocity.
- pvw - A terminal-based (TUI) port viewer in Go
- sake - A task runner for local and remote hosts.
- sampler - Visualization for any shell command.
- sen - Terminal User Interface for containers.
- stree - A simple directory tree command for listing AWS S3 bucket
- termdbms - A terminal UI for editing database files
- terraform-tui - A powerful terraform textual TUI.
- tofuref - A TUI for the OpenTofu provider registry.
- topgrade - Upgrade all the things
- tproxy - A cli tool to proxy and analyze TCP connections.
- tuistash - A terminal user interface for Logstash.
- vtop - Wow such top. So stats. More better than regular top
- wireman - A TUI gRPC client.
- zellij - A terminal workspace with batteries included.
Know any DevOps based terminal tools that would be good for this list?
Post a Tool here!