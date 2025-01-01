Terminal Tools for News
News and newsfeed readers for the terminal offer streamlined, direct access to current events in a minimal interface.
They collect and organize news via RSS / Atom feeds or by an API from diverse outlets, aiding users in staying informed within the terminal environment without leaving the terminal.
Below are a list of news and newsfeed readers for the terminal.
- bbcli - A TUI for accessing BBC News in the terminal.
- circumflex - It's Hacker News in your terminal.
- hnterm - Hacker News in the terminal.
- newsboat - An open-source RSS/Atom feed reader for text terminals
- rssnix - filesystem-based rss/atom/json feed fetcher and reader
Know any News based terminal tools that would be good for this list?
Post a Tool here!