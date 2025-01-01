Terminal Tools for News

News and newsfeed readers for the terminal offer streamlined, direct access to current events in a minimal interface.

 

They collect and organize news via RSS / Atom feeds or by an API from diverse outlets, aiding users in staying informed within the terminal environment without leaving the terminal.

 

Below are a list of news and newsfeed readers for the terminal.

  1. bbcli - A TUI for accessing BBC News in the terminal.
  1. circumflex - It's Hacker News in your terminal.
  1. hnterm - Hacker News in the terminal.
  1. newsboat - An open-source RSS/Atom feed reader for text terminals
  1. rssnix - filesystem-based rss/atom/json feed fetcher and reader

