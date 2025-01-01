NoSQL Terminal Tools
NoSQL encompasses a variety of database technologies designed for flexible, scalable, and high-performance data management.
In comparison to relational SQL based databases, NoSQL handles unstructured or semi-structured data with a looser less rigid schema trading off consistency for performance.
Below are a list of terminal tools that developers use for NoSQL.
- harlequin - The SQL IDE for Your Terminal.
- visidata - A terminal spreadsheet multitool for discovering and arranging data.
