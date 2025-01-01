SQL Terminal Tools
Structured Query Language (or SQL) is integral for managing databases and is also commonly used in terminal environments, offering direct, powerful data manipulation.
These terminal-based SQL tools provide streamlined database interaction, aiding in querying, updating, or structuring data efficiently.
Below are a list of terminal tools that work with SQL.
- dblab - The database client designed for command line specialists.
- dolphie - Realtime MySQL health monitoring in the terminal.
- gobang - A cross platform TUI database management tool written in Rust
- goose - A database migration tool written in Go.
- harlequin - The SQL IDE for Your Terminal.
- jqp - A TUI playground to experiment with jq.
- lazysql - A cross-platform TUI database management tool.
- rainfrog - A database management TUI for postgres.
- sq - The missing swiss-army knife tool for wrangling data.
- sqly - Easily execute SQL against CSV/TSV/LTSV/JSON and Excel with shell.
- tabiew - A lightweight TUI application to view and query tabular data files.
- textql - Execute SQL against structured text like CSV or TSV
- visidata - A terminal spreadsheet multitool for discovering and arranging data.
