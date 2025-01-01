SQL Terminal Tools

Structured Query Language (or SQL) is integral for managing databases and is also commonly used in terminal environments, offering direct, powerful data manipulation.

 

These terminal-based SQL tools provide streamlined database interaction, aiding in querying, updating, or structuring data efficiently.

 

Below are a list of terminal tools that work with SQL.

  1. dblab - The database client designed for command line specialists.
  1. dolphie - Realtime MySQL health monitoring in the terminal.
  1. gobang - A cross platform TUI database management tool written in Rust
  1. goose - A database migration tool written in Go.
  1. harlequin - The SQL IDE for Your Terminal.
  1. jqp - A TUI playground to experiment with jq.
  1. lazysql - A cross-platform TUI database management tool.
  1. rainfrog - A database management TUI for postgres.
  1. sq - The missing swiss-army knife tool for wrangling data.
  1. sqly - Easily execute SQL against CSV/TSV/LTSV/JSON and Excel with shell.
  1. tabiew - A lightweight TUI application to view and query tabular data files.
  1. textql - Execute SQL against structured text like CSV or TSV
  1. visidata - A terminal spreadsheet multitool for discovering and arranging data.

