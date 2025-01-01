Virtualization Terminal Tools
Virtualization, originating in the 1960s with mainframe computing and evolving with the rise of x86 server virtualization, allows for the simulation of various computing environments.
It's crucial in today's technology landscape for efficient resource utilization and environment isolation, often managed via terminal tools.
Below is a list of terminal tools that focuses on virtualization.
- blink - tiniest x86-64-linux emulator.
- nemu - ncurses-based TUI for QEMU.
