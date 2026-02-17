A minimal CLI media player.

climp is a minimalist command line audio player that runs in the terminal.

It focuses on keyboard controls for playback, plays local files and folders as playlists, and also handles stream URLs through yt-dlp (Required) for sources like YouTube. You can queue tracks, seek, change volume and toggle repeat or shuffle without the need to use a browser.

It can save audio from a stream to a file, and also shows rich terminal visualizers such as matrix, spectrum or waveform. Optional settings cover key bindings, default player backends, and metadata display.

This tool is for those who want to listen to music while coding, are in terminal heavy setups or those that generally go for minimalist music players that run in the terminal. It is also useful when you need a music player that features quick playback, a queue, and visual feedback with lots of creative visualizations playing with the background.