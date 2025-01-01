The Console Bibliography.

cobib is a terminal bibliography manager that stores academic references in a plaintext YAML format.

Features of cobib consist of both a CLI and a TUI interface for bibliography management including the ability to add, edit, search and import functionality which handles DOI (Digital Object Identifiers), arXiv, ISBN and BibTeX sources.

Advanced filtering is supported with fuzzy matching and full text PDF search (via rga (ripgrep-all)). This tool also has Git integration for version control, exporting entries which saves your entries in a BibLaTeX format with journal abbreviation support and the ability to add notes, sorting and reviewing references and many more operations in the TUI interface.

Researchers and academics can use cobib for managing their references with the ability to review and manage them easily in the terminal.