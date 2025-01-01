rga

rust
agpl-3.0

Ripgrep, but can also search in docs, PDFs, E-Books, zip, tar.gz, etc.

pacman -S ripgrep-all

rga (also known as ripgrep-all) is a powerful search tool that extends ripgrep's capabilities. It searches within various file types, including PDFs, e-books and archives.


This tool recursively explores archives and matches text across multiple file formats. It integrates with fzf for enhanced searching and offers customizable adapters for specific file types such as pandoc, ffmpeg, sqlite, zip, tar, decompress and mail which is disabled by default.


Users can quickly find information in various documents and file types which is ideal for developers, researchers and anyone dealing with a multitude of documents, images, subtitles, databases to find specific information.

