Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

cryptocurrency tracking for hackers that like htop.

cointop is a terminal tool for tracking and analyzing the cryptocurrency market in your terminal. It provides key data points such as price, market cap, volume, and percentage change neatly arranged in a sortable, customizable interface.

cointop features like extensive color themes, saving and viewing chart data offline, and watching specific coins. It supports synchronization across multiple sessions and allows portfolio management within the terminal.

For those who want a discrete, handy, and less resource-intensive tool, cointop is a considerable alternative and is also inspired by the famous htop tool.