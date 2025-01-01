Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

An interactive process viewer.

htop is a widely used cross-platform interactive process viewer for the terminal, an alternative to top. It displays system metrics like CPU, memory, load average and process information with it's famous TUI interface.

Core features include customizable meters for CPU, memory, swap, and network usage, along with the ability to kill or renice processes. Navigation is intuitive with keyboard shortcuts and users can easily sort and manage processes with the keyboard.

htop is available on nearly all systems and is useful for system monitoring and process management, recommended for developers, system administrators and devOps engineers working in Unix environments.