Windows Terminal

The new Windows Terminal and the original Windows console host, all in the same place.

Windows Terminal logo

Date Created:

May 3, 2019

Platform:

windows

Language:

c++

Is Hardware Accelerated:

Yes

Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support:

No

Sixel Support:

Yes

Source Code Availability:

Open Source (MIT)

Development State:

active

Windows Terminal is a modern terminal application designed to enhance productivity for command-line users.

 

It supports Command Prompt (CMD), PowerShell, and WSL with features like multiple tabs, panes, and a GPU accelerated text rendering engine. 

 

Additionally, it offers Unicode and UTF-8 character support, custom themes, and configurations. Being an open-source project, it encourages community participation.

Windows Terminal preview

How to install Windows Terminal

Windows Terminal is only available on systems that run Windows 10 and up as it comes preinstalled in every operating system release.

