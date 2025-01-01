Black Box vs. Contour Terminal

Feature Black Box Contour Terminal
Black Box Logo Contour Terminal Logo
Tagline An elegant and customizable terminal for GNOME. Modern C++ Terminal Emulator.
Website https://gitlab.gnome.org/raggesilver/blackbox https://contour-terminal.org
Language
vala
c++
Date Created May 2, 2020 August 14, 2019
Platforms
linux
macos
windows
linux
bsd
File Size ~2.54 MB ~170 MB
Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support Yes Yes
Sixel Support No Yes
Hardware
Acceleration		 No Yes
Source Code Availability Open Source (GPL-3) Open Source (Apache 2.0)
Source Code https://gitlab.gnome.org/raggesilver/blackbox https://github.com/contour-terminal/contour/
Development State
active
active

