Black Box vs. Contour Terminal
|Feature
|Black Box
|Contour Terminal
|Tagline
|An elegant and customizable terminal for GNOME.
|Modern C++ Terminal Emulator.
|Website
|https://gitlab.gnome.org/raggesilver/blackbox
|https://contour-terminal.org
|Language
|
vala
c++
|Date Created
|May 2, 2020
|August 14, 2019
|Platforms
|
linux
|
macos
windows
linux
bsd
|File Size
|~2.54 MB
|~170 MB
|Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support
|Yes
|Yes
|Sixel Support
|No
|Yes
|Hardware
Acceleration
|No
|Yes
|Source Code Availability
|Open Source (GPL-3)
|Open Source (Apache 2.0)
|Source Code
|https://gitlab.gnome.org/raggesilver/blackbox
|https://github.com/contour-terminal/contour/
|Development State
|
active
active