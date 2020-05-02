Black Box
An elegant and customizable terminal for GNOME.
Date Created:
May 2, 2020
Platform:
Language:
Is Hardware Accelerated:
No
Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support:
Yes
Sixel Support:
No
Source Code Availability:
Open Source (GPL-3)
Development State:
Black Box is a modern terminal emulator designed to leverage the capabilities of the GTK 4 toolkit, offering a sleek, efficient, and highly customizable terminal experience on desktop environments that support GTK, primarily used in Linux.
It combines the traditional functionality of a terminal emulator with the modern features and aesthetics provided by the GTK 4 framework, making it an appealing choice for users who appreciate both performance and visual design in their workflow.
How to install Black Box
You can install the Black Box Terminal via the FlatHub or GNOME GitLab Releases where both stable and nightly releases are available.