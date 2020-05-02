Black Box

An elegant and customizable terminal for GNOME.

Black Box logo

Date Created:

May 2, 2020

Platform:

linux

Language:

vala

Is Hardware Accelerated:

No

Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support:

Yes

Sixel Support:

No

Source Code Availability:

Open Source (GPL-3)

Development State:

active

Black Box is a modern terminal emulator designed to leverage the capabilities of the GTK 4 toolkit, offering a sleek, efficient, and highly customizable terminal experience on desktop environments that support GTK, primarily used in Linux.

 

It combines the traditional functionality of a terminal emulator with the modern features and aesthetics provided by the GTK 4 framework, making it an appealing choice for users who appreciate both performance and visual design in their workflow.

Black Box preview

How to install Black Box

You can install the Black Box Terminal via the FlatHub or GNOME GitLab Releases where both stable and nightly releases are available.

