Black Box

An elegant and customizable terminal for GNOME.

Date Created: May 2, 2020 Platform: linux Language: vala Is Hardware Accelerated: No Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support: Yes Sixel Support: No Source Code Availability: Open Source (GPL-3) Development State: active

Black Box is a modern terminal emulator designed to leverage the capabilities of the GTK 4 toolkit, offering a sleek, efficient, and highly customizable terminal experience on desktop environments that support GTK, primarily used in Linux.

It combines the traditional functionality of a terminal emulator with the modern features and aesthetics provided by the GTK 4 framework, making it an appealing choice for users who appreciate both performance and visual design in their workflow.

How to install Black Box

You can install the Black Box Terminal via the FlatHub or GNOME GitLab Releases where both stable and nightly releases are available.

