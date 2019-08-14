Contour Terminal

Modern C++ Terminal Emulator.

Contour Terminal logo

Date Created:

August 14, 2019

Platforms:

macos
windows
linux
bsd

Language:

c++

Is Hardware Accelerated:

Yes

Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support:

Yes

Sixel Support:

Yes

Source Code Availability:

Open Source (Apache 2.0)

Development State:

active

Contour is a modern terminal emulator optimized for efficiency and speed, leveraging GPU-accelerated rendering and high-DPI support for smooth operation across major platforms including Linux, macOS, FreeBSD, and Windows.

 

It caters to advanced users with features like font ligatures, emoji support, vertical line markers, vi-like input modes, and customizable settings.

 

Additionally, it offers color schemes, profiles, inline images, clickable hyperlinks, and clipboard management, enhancing productivity and the user experience.

Contour Terminal preview

How to install Contour Terminal

The fastest way to download and install the Contour Terminal is via the website or GitHub Releases.

