Contour Terminal

Modern C++ Terminal Emulator.

Date Created: August 14, 2019 Platforms: macos windows linux bsd Language: c++ Is Hardware Accelerated: Yes Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support: Yes Sixel Support: Yes Source Code Availability: Open Source (Apache 2.0) Development State: active

Contour is a modern terminal emulator optimized for efficiency and speed, leveraging GPU-accelerated rendering and high-DPI support for smooth operation across major platforms including Linux, macOS, FreeBSD, and Windows.

It caters to advanced users with features like font ligatures, emoji support, vertical line markers, vi-like input modes, and customizable settings.

Additionally, it offers color schemes, profiles, inline images, clickable hyperlinks, and clipboard management, enhancing productivity and the user experience.

How to install Contour Terminal

The fastest way to download and install the Contour Terminal is via the website or GitHub Releases.

Compare Contour Terminal With: