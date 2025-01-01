Black Box vs. Kitty

Feature Black Box Kitty
Black Box Logo Kitty Logo
Tagline An elegant and customizable terminal for GNOME. Cross-platform, fast, feature-rich, GPU based terminal.
Website https://gitlab.gnome.org/raggesilver/blackbox https://sw.kovidgoyal.net/kitty/
Language
vala
python
Date Created May 2, 2020 October 22, 2017
Platforms
linux
macos
bsd
linux
File Size ~2.54 MB ~15 MB
Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support Yes Yes
Sixel Support No No
Hardware
Acceleration		 No Yes
Source Code Availability Open Source (GPL-3) Open Source (GPL-3)
Source Code https://gitlab.gnome.org/raggesilver/blackbox https://github.com/kovidgoyal/kitty/
Development State
active
active

