Kitty

Cross-platform, fast, feature-rich, GPU based terminal.

Date Created: October 22, 2017 Platforms: macos bsd linux Language: python Is Hardware Accelerated: Yes Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support: Yes Sixel Support: No Source Code Availability: Open Source (GPL-3) Development State: active

Kitty is a fast, feature-rich terminal emulator optimized for speed and beauty, leveraging the GPU for rendering. It supports multiple tabs and windows, customizable themes, and has built-in Unicode support.

Key features include offloading rendering to the GPU for high performance, extensive customization through a configuration file, and unique capabilities like image preview within the terminal itself.

Kitty also supports various layouts and has a system for extending functionality through "kittens", small applications designed to extend the terminal's capabilities.

How to install Kitty

The Kitty Terminal is cross platform and runs on macOS, BSD and Linux. It can be downloaded and installed the website and via Github Releases.

