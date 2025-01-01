Black Box vs. Konsole

Feature Black Box Konsole
Black Box Logo Konsole Logo
Tagline An elegant and customizable terminal for GNOME. A powerful and customizable terminal emulator.
Website https://gitlab.gnome.org/raggesilver/blackbox https://konsole.kde.org
Language
vala
c++
Date Created May 2, 2020 September 15, 2015
Platform
linux
linux
File Size ~2.54 MB ~20 MB
Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support Yes No
Sixel Support No Yes
Hardware
Acceleration		 No Yes
Source Code Availability Open Source (GPL-3) Open Source (GPL-2)
Source Code https://gitlab.gnome.org/raggesilver/blackbox https://invent.kde.org/utilities/konsole
Development State
active
active

