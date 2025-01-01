Black Box vs. Konsole
|Feature
|Black Box
|Konsole
|Tagline
|An elegant and customizable terminal for GNOME.
|A powerful and customizable terminal emulator.
|Website
|https://gitlab.gnome.org/raggesilver/blackbox
|https://konsole.kde.org
|Language
|
vala
c++
|Date Created
|May 2, 2020
|September 15, 2015
|Platform
|
linux
|
linux
|File Size
|~2.54 MB
|~20 MB
|Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support
|Yes
|No
|Sixel Support
|No
|Yes
|Hardware
Acceleration
|No
|Yes
|Source Code Availability
|Open Source (GPL-3)
|Open Source (GPL-2)
|Source Code
|https://gitlab.gnome.org/raggesilver/blackbox
|https://invent.kde.org/utilities/konsole
|Development State
|
active
active