Black Box vs. Rio Terminal
|Feature
|Black Box
|Rio Terminal
|Tagline
|An elegant and customizable terminal for GNOME.
|A hardware-accelerated GPU terminal emulator focusing to run in desktops and browsers.
|Website
|https://gitlab.gnome.org/raggesilver/blackbox
|https://raphamorim.io/rio/
|Language
|
vala
rust
|Date Created
|May 2, 2020
|October 5, 2022
|Platforms
|
linux
|
macos
windows
linux
bsd
|File Size
|~2.54 MB
|~25 MB
|Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support
|Yes
|Yes
|Sixel Support
|No
|No
|Hardware
Acceleration
|No
|Yes
|Source Code Availability
|Open Source (GPL-3)
|Open Source (MIT)
|Source Code
|https://gitlab.gnome.org/raggesilver/blackbox
|https://github.com/raphamorim/rio
|Development State
|
active
active