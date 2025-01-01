Black Box vs. Rio Terminal

Feature Black Box Rio Terminal
Black Box Logo Rio Terminal Logo
Tagline An elegant and customizable terminal for GNOME. A hardware-accelerated GPU terminal emulator focusing to run in desktops and browsers.
Website https://gitlab.gnome.org/raggesilver/blackbox https://raphamorim.io/rio/
Language
vala
rust
Date Created May 2, 2020 October 5, 2022
Platforms
linux
macos
windows
linux
bsd
File Size ~2.54 MB ~25 MB
Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support Yes Yes
Sixel Support No No
Hardware
Acceleration		 No Yes
Source Code Availability Open Source (GPL-3) Open Source (MIT)
Source Code https://gitlab.gnome.org/raggesilver/blackbox https://github.com/raphamorim/rio
Development State
active
active

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.