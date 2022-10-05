Rio Terminal

A hardware-accelerated GPU terminal emulator focusing to run in desktops and browsers.

Date Created: October 5, 2022 Platforms: macos windows linux bsd Language: rust Is Hardware Accelerated: Yes Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support: Yes Sixel Support: No Source Code Availability: Open Source (MIT) Development State: active

Rio is a high-performance, modern, cross platform Rust-based terminal emulator that offers true color and image display capabilities.

It utilizes Rust for performance, fast execution and advanced rendering. It supports 24-bit true color, allowing up to 16 million colors, hardware acceleration and can display images directly in the terminal, leveraging iTerm2 and kitty image protocols.

Rio is cross platform and supports major operating systems such as Windows, macOS, Linux, and FreeBSD.

How to install Rio Terminal

To install the Rio terminal, builds are available on their website and on Github releases.

Compare Rio Terminal With: