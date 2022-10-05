Rio Terminal

A hardware-accelerated GPU terminal emulator focusing to run in desktops and browsers.

Rio Terminal logo

Date Created:

October 5, 2022

Platforms:

macos
windows
linux
bsd

Language:

rust

Is Hardware Accelerated:

Yes

Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support:

Yes

Sixel Support:

No

Source Code Availability:

Open Source (MIT)

Development State:

active

Rio is a high-performance, modern, cross platform Rust-based terminal emulator that offers true color and image display capabilities.

 

It utilizes Rust for performance, fast execution and advanced rendering. It supports 24-bit true color, allowing up to 16 million colors, hardware acceleration and can display images directly in the terminal, leveraging iTerm2 and kitty image protocols.

 

Rio is cross platform and supports major operating systems such as Windows, macOS, Linux, and FreeBSD.

Rio Terminal preview

How to install Rio Terminal

To install the Rio terminal, builds are available on their website and on Github releases.

Compare Rio Terminal With:

Alacritty

Ghostty

Hyper

Konsole

Terminal.app

Black Box

ConEmu

Contour Terminal

Cool Retro Term

Tabby

Tilix

Warp Terminal

Wave Terminal

Wezterm

Windows Terminal

iTerm2

Kitty

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.