Black Box vs. Suckless Terminal (st)

Feature Black Box Suckless Terminal (st)
Black Box Logo Suckless Terminal (st) Logo
Tagline An elegant and customizable terminal for GNOME. st is a simple terminal implementation for X.
Website https://gitlab.gnome.org/raggesilver/blackbox https://st.suckless.org/
Language
vala
c
Date Created May 2, 2020 May 13, 2008
Platform
linux
linux
File Size ~2.54 MB ~4 MB
Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support Yes Yes
Sixel Support No No
Hardware
Acceleration		 No No
Source Code Availability Open Source (GPL-3) Open Source (MIT)
Source Code https://gitlab.gnome.org/raggesilver/blackbox https://git.suckless.org/st/
Development State
active
active

