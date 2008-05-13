Suckless Terminal (st)

st is a simple terminal implementation for X.

Date Created: May 13, 2008 Platform: linux Language: c Is Hardware Accelerated: No Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support: Yes Sixel Support: No Source Code Availability: Open Source (MIT) Development State: active

st (simple terminal) is a minimalist, fast and lightweight terminal emulator for X Window System, developed by suckless.org. st is designed to be smaller in codebase size compared with xterm and rvxt.

The terminal supports essential features such as VT10X escape sequences, UTF-8, wide-character support, and 256 colors. Configuration is handled through config.h , allowing for easy customization.

How to install Suckless Terminal (st)

st is installable on Linux and BSD systems, the fastest way to install st is through your favorite package manager, st is available on Alpine, Arch Linux, Manjaro, Nix, Open/FreeBSD, OpenSUSE, Fedora, Ubuntu and more distributions.

You can also manually install st via the website near the download section.

Compare Suckless Terminal (st) With: