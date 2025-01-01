Black Box vs. Warp Terminal

Feature Black Box Warp Terminal
Black Box Logo Warp Terminal Logo
Tagline An elegant and customizable terminal for GNOME. Your terminal, reimagined with AI.
Website https://gitlab.gnome.org/raggesilver/blackbox https://warp.dev
Language
vala
rust
Date Created May 2, 2020 June 1, 2020
Platforms
linux
macos
linux
windows
File Size ~2.54 MB ~233.6 MB
Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support Yes Yes
Sixel Support No No
Hardware
Acceleration		 No Yes
Source Code Availability Open Source (GPL-3) Proprietary Software
Source Code https://gitlab.gnome.org/raggesilver/blackbox N/A
Development State
active
active

