Black Box vs. Warp Terminal
|Feature
|Black Box
|Warp Terminal
|Tagline
|An elegant and customizable terminal for GNOME.
|Your terminal, reimagined with AI.
|Website
|https://gitlab.gnome.org/raggesilver/blackbox
|https://warp.dev
|Language
|
vala
rust
|Date Created
|May 2, 2020
|June 1, 2020
|Platforms
|
linux
|
macos
linux
windows
|File Size
|~2.54 MB
|~233.6 MB
|Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support
|Yes
|Yes
|Sixel Support
|No
|No
|Hardware
Acceleration
|No
|Yes
|Source Code Availability
|Open Source (GPL-3)
|Proprietary Software
|Source Code
|https://gitlab.gnome.org/raggesilver/blackbox
|N/A
|Development State
|
active
active