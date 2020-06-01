Warp Terminal
Your terminal, reimagined with AI.
Date Created:
June 1, 2020
Platforms:
macos
linux
windows
Language:
rust
Is Hardware Accelerated:
Yes
Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support:
Yes
Sixel Support:
No
Source Code Availability:
Proprietary Software
Development State:
active
Warp is a cross platform Rust based terminal emulator that aims to reimagine the terminal with AI and collaboration tools.
Features Warp has are intuitive command editing, kitty graphics protocol, agent mode, command search, custom themes, smart completions without needing plugins, Warp AI, multiplayer, easy organization of commands and much more.
How to install Warp Terminal
Warp is available on Windows, macOS and Linux, builds can be downloaded via their website and in the terminal via brew.