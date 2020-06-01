Warp Terminal

Your terminal, reimagined with AI.

Date Created: June 1, 2020 Platforms: macos linux windows Language: rust Is Hardware Accelerated: Yes Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support: Yes Sixel Support: No Source Code Availability: Proprietary Software Development State: active

Warp is a cross platform Rust based terminal emulator that aims to reimagine the terminal with AI and collaboration tools.

Features Warp has are intuitive command editing, kitty graphics protocol, agent mode, command search, custom themes, smart completions without needing plugins, Warp AI, multiplayer, easy organization of commands and much more.

How to install Warp Terminal

Warp is available on Windows, macOS and Linux, builds can be downloaded via their website and in the terminal via brew.

