Date Created:

June 1, 2020

Platforms:

macos
linux
windows

Language:

rust

Is Hardware Accelerated:

Yes

Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support:

Yes

Sixel Support:

No

Source Code Availability:

Proprietary Software

Development State:

active

Warp is a cross platform Rust based terminal emulator that aims to reimagine the terminal with AI and collaboration tools.

 

Features Warp has are intuitive command editing, kitty graphics protocol, agent mode, command search, custom themes, smart completions without needing plugins, Warp AI, multiplayer, easy organization of commands and much more.

Warp Terminal preview

How to install Warp Terminal

Warp is available on Windows, macOS and Linux, builds can be downloaded via their website and in the terminal via brew.

