Black Box vs. Wezterm

Feature Black Box Wezterm
Black Box Logo Wezterm Logo
Tagline An elegant and customizable terminal for GNOME. A GPU-accelerated cross-platform terminal emulator and multiplexer.
Website https://gitlab.gnome.org/raggesilver/blackbox https://wezfurlong.org/wezterm/
Language
vala
rust
Date Created May 2, 2020 January 1, 2018
Platforms
linux
macos
windows
linux
bsd
File Size ~2.54 MB ~269 MB
Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support Yes Yes
Sixel Support No Yes
Hardware
Acceleration		 No Yes
Source Code Availability Open Source (GPL-3) Open Source (MIT)
Source Code https://gitlab.gnome.org/raggesilver/blackbox https://github.com/wez/wezterm
Development State
active
active

