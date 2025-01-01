Black Box vs. Wezterm
|Feature
|Black Box
|Wezterm
|Tagline
|An elegant and customizable terminal for GNOME.
|A GPU-accelerated cross-platform terminal emulator and multiplexer.
|Website
|https://gitlab.gnome.org/raggesilver/blackbox
|https://wezfurlong.org/wezterm/
|Language
|
vala
rust
|Date Created
|May 2, 2020
|January 1, 2018
|Platforms
|
linux
|
macos
windows
linux
bsd
|File Size
|~2.54 MB
|~269 MB
|Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support
|Yes
|Yes
|Sixel Support
|No
|Yes
|Hardware
Acceleration
|No
|Yes
|Source Code Availability
|Open Source (GPL-3)
|Open Source (MIT)
|Source Code
|https://gitlab.gnome.org/raggesilver/blackbox
|https://github.com/wez/wezterm
|Development State
|
active
active