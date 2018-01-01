Wezterm
A GPU-accelerated cross-platform terminal emulator and multiplexer.
Date Created:
January 1, 2018
Platforms:
macos
windows
linux
bsd
Language:
rust
Is Hardware Accelerated:
Yes
Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support:
Yes
Sixel Support:
Yes
Source Code Availability:
Open Source (MIT)
Development State:
active
WezTerm is a high-performance terminal emulator in Rust with it's ability for extensive customization through Lua scripting, supporting advanced features like SSH and multiplexing.
Its GPU-accelerated rendering and rich configuration options allow for a personalized and efficient terminal experience.
How to install Wezterm
Wezterm is cross platform and runs on macOS, Windows, Linux and BSD, builds are available to be downloaded via their website and via Github Releases.