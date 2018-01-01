Wezterm

A GPU-accelerated cross-platform terminal emulator and multiplexer.

Date Created: January 1, 2018 Platforms: macos windows linux bsd Language: rust Is Hardware Accelerated: Yes Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support: Yes Sixel Support: Yes Source Code Availability: Open Source (MIT) Development State: active

WezTerm is a high-performance terminal emulator in Rust with it's ability for extensive customization through Lua scripting, supporting advanced features like SSH and multiplexing.

Its GPU-accelerated rendering and rich configuration options allow for a personalized and efficient terminal experience.

How to install Wezterm

Wezterm is cross platform and runs on macOS, Windows, Linux and BSD, builds are available to be downloaded via their website and via Github Releases.

