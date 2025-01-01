ConEmu vs. Windows Terminal

Feature ConEmu Windows Terminal
ConEmu Logo Windows Terminal Logo
Tagline Customizable Windows terminal with tabs, splits, quake-style, hotkeys and more. The new Windows Terminal and the original Windows console host, all in the same place.
Website https://conemu.github.io https://apps.microsoft.com/detail/9N0DX20HK701
Language
c++
c++
Date Created March 9, 2007 May 3, 2019
Platform
windows
windows
File Size ~7.6 MB ~42.7 MB
Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support Yes No
Sixel Support No Yes
Hardware
Acceleration		 Yes Yes
Source Code Availability Open Source (BSD 3-Clause) Open Source (MIT)
Source Code https://github.com/Maximus5/ConEmu https://github.com/microsoft/terminal
Development State
active
active

