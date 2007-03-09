ConEmu

Customizable Windows terminal with tabs, splits, quake-style, hotkeys and more.

ConEmu logo

Date Created:

March 9, 2007

Platform:

windows

Language:

c++

Is Hardware Accelerated:

Yes

Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support:

Yes

Sixel Support:

No

Source Code Availability:

Open Source (BSD 3-Clause)

Development State:

active

ConEmu, short for Console Emulator, is a powerful, open-source terminal emulator for Windows. It features a tabbed interface, allowing users to work with multiple console applications and shells—like Command Prompt, PowerShell, and Cygwin—within a single window.

 

ConEmu is highly customizable and includes a wide range of features aimed at developers, system administrators, and power users who require advanced functionality in their terminal environment beyond the normal CMD.exe bundled with Windows, such as alpha transparency, thumbnails, and works best with programs like PuTTY for SSH tasks in Windows and the FAR File Manager.

ConEmu preview

How to install ConEmu

You can install the ConEmu Terminal via the website or directly via GitHub Releases where Windows builds are available.

