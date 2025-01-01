Contour Terminal vs. Foot

Feature Contour Terminal Foot
Contour Terminal Logo Foot Logo
Tagline Modern C++ Terminal Emulator. A fast, lightweight and minimalistic Wayland terminal emulator.
Website https://contour-terminal.org https://codeberg.org/dnkl/foot
Language
c++
c
Date Created August 14, 2019 June 12, 2019
Platforms
macos
windows
linux
bsd
linux
bsd
File Size ~170 MB ~1 MB
Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support Yes Yes
Sixel Support Yes Yes
Hardware
Acceleration		 Yes No
Source Code Availability Open Source (Apache 2.0) Open Source (MIT)
Source Code https://github.com/contour-terminal/contour/ https://codeberg.org/dnkl/foot
Development State
active
active

