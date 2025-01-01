Contour Terminal vs. Foot
|Feature
|Contour Terminal
|Foot
|Tagline
|Modern C++ Terminal Emulator.
|A fast, lightweight and minimalistic Wayland terminal emulator.
|Website
|https://contour-terminal.org
|https://codeberg.org/dnkl/foot
|Language
|
c++
c
|Date Created
|August 14, 2019
|June 12, 2019
|Platforms
|
macos
windows
linux
bsd
|
linux
bsd
|File Size
|~170 MB
|~1 MB
|Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support
|Yes
|Yes
|Sixel Support
|Yes
|Yes
|Hardware
Acceleration
|Yes
|No
|Source Code Availability
|Open Source (Apache 2.0)
|Open Source (MIT)
|Source Code
|https://github.com/contour-terminal/contour/
|https://codeberg.org/dnkl/foot
|Development State
|
active
active