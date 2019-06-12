Foot

A fast, lightweight and minimalistic Wayland terminal emulator.

Foot logo

Date Created:

June 12, 2019

Platforms:

linux
bsd

Language:

c

Is Hardware Accelerated:

No

Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support:

Yes

Sixel Support:

Yes

Source Code Availability:

Open Source (MIT)

Development State:

active

The foot terminal is a fast and minimal customizable terminal emulator for the Wayland display server protocol. It has features such as server/daemon mode, multiple tabs, scrollback search, unicode, ligatures, sixel image support, color emoji support and complex text layouts, support for various color schemes, and extensive configuration options to cater to advanced users and developers.

Foot preview

How to install Foot

foot is available and is installable on Linux and BSD systems, the fastest way to install foot is via the website.

