Contour Terminal vs. Windows Terminal
|Feature
|Contour Terminal
|Windows Terminal
|Tagline
|Modern C++ Terminal Emulator.
|The new Windows Terminal and the original Windows console host, all in the same place.
|Website
|https://contour-terminal.org
|https://apps.microsoft.com/detail/9N0DX20HK701
|Language
|
c++
c++
|Date Created
|August 14, 2019
|May 3, 2019
|Platform
|
macos
windows
linux
bsd
|
windows
|File Size
|~170 MB
|~42.7 MB
|Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support
|Yes
|No
|Sixel Support
|Yes
|Yes
|Hardware
Acceleration
|Yes
|Yes
|Source Code Availability
|Open Source (Apache 2.0)
|Open Source (MIT)
|Source Code
|https://github.com/contour-terminal/contour/
|https://github.com/microsoft/terminal
|Development State
|
active
active