Contour Terminal vs. Windows Terminal

Feature Contour Terminal Windows Terminal
Contour Terminal Logo Windows Terminal Logo
Tagline Modern C++ Terminal Emulator. The new Windows Terminal and the original Windows console host, all in the same place.
Website https://contour-terminal.org https://apps.microsoft.com/detail/9N0DX20HK701
Language
c++
c++
Date Created August 14, 2019 May 3, 2019
Platform
macos
windows
linux
bsd
windows
File Size ~170 MB ~42.7 MB
Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support Yes No
Sixel Support Yes Yes
Hardware
Acceleration		 Yes Yes
Source Code Availability Open Source (Apache 2.0) Open Source (MIT)
Source Code https://github.com/contour-terminal/contour/ https://github.com/microsoft/terminal
Development State
active
active

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.