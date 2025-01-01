Cool Retro Term vs. Konsole

Feature Cool Retro Term Konsole
Cool Retro Term Logo Konsole Logo
Tagline A good looking terminal emulator which mimics the old cathode display. A powerful and customizable terminal emulator.
Website https://github.com/Swordfish90/cool-retro-term https://konsole.kde.org
Language
qml
c++
Date Created November 22, 2013 September 15, 2015
Platform
macos
linux
linux
File Size ~55 MB ~20 MB
Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support No No
Sixel Support No Yes
Hardware
Acceleration		 Yes Yes
Source Code Availability Open Source (GPL-2) Open Source (GPL-2)
Source Code https://github.com/Swordfish90/cool-retro-term https://invent.kde.org/utilities/konsole
Development State
active
active

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.