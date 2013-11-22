Cool Retro Term
A good looking terminal emulator which mimics the old cathode display.
Date Created:
November 22, 2013
Platforms:
macos
linux
Language:
qml
Is Hardware Accelerated:
Yes
Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support:
No
Sixel Support:
No
Source Code Availability:
Open Source (GPL-2)
Development State:
active
Cool Retro Term is a terminal emulator designed to replicate the appearance of old cathode ray tube screens, combining nostalgia with modern functionality.
It offers customization options for colors, fonts, and effects, ensuring that users can personalize their experience. Compatible with Linux and macOS, it requires Qt5 for operation.
How to install Cool Retro Term
The fastest way to download and install the Cool Retro Term is via GitHub Releases. Builds are available for macOS and Linux.