A good looking terminal emulator which mimics the old cathode display.

Date Created: November 22, 2013 Platforms: macos linux Language: qml Is Hardware Accelerated: Yes Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support: No Sixel Support: No Source Code Availability: Open Source (GPL-2) Development State: active

Cool Retro Term is a terminal emulator designed to replicate the appearance of old cathode ray tube screens, combining nostalgia with modern functionality.

It offers customization options for colors, fonts, and effects, ensuring that users can personalize their experience. Compatible with Linux and macOS, it requires Qt5 for operation.

How to install Cool Retro Term

The fastest way to download and install the Cool Retro Term is via GitHub Releases. Builds are available for macOS and Linux.

