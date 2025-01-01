Cool Retro Term vs. Warp Terminal

Feature Cool Retro Term Warp Terminal
Cool Retro Term Logo Warp Terminal Logo
Tagline A good looking terminal emulator which mimics the old cathode display. Your terminal, reimagined with AI.
Website https://github.com/Swordfish90/cool-retro-term https://warp.dev
Language
qml
rust
Date Created November 22, 2013 June 1, 2020
Platforms
macos
linux
macos
linux
windows
File Size ~55 MB ~233.6 MB
Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support No Yes
Sixel Support No No
Hardware
Acceleration		 Yes Yes
Source Code Availability Open Source (GPL-2) Proprietary Software
Source Code https://github.com/Swordfish90/cool-retro-term N/A
Development State
active
active

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.