Cool Retro Term vs. Warp Terminal
|Feature
|Cool Retro Term
|Warp Terminal
|Tagline
|A good looking terminal emulator which mimics the old cathode display.
|Your terminal, reimagined with AI.
|Website
|https://github.com/Swordfish90/cool-retro-term
|https://warp.dev
|Language
|
qml
rust
|Date Created
|November 22, 2013
|June 1, 2020
|Platforms
|
macos
linux
|
macos
linux
windows
|File Size
|~55 MB
|~233.6 MB
|Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support
|No
|Yes
|Sixel Support
|No
|No
|Hardware
Acceleration
|Yes
|Yes
|Source Code Availability
|Open Source (GPL-2)
|Proprietary Software
|Source Code
|https://github.com/Swordfish90/cool-retro-term
|N/A
|Development State
|
active
active