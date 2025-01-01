Foot vs. Ghostty

Feature Foot Ghostty
Foot Logo Ghostty Logo
Tagline A fast, lightweight and minimalistic Wayland terminal emulator. Fast, native, feature-rich terminal emulator pushing modern features.
Website https://codeberg.org/dnkl/foot https://ghostty.org
Language
c
zig
Date Created June 12, 2019 March 29, 2022
Platforms
linux
bsd
macos
linux
File Size ~1 MB ~47.8 MB
Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support Yes Yes
Sixel Support Yes No
Hardware
Acceleration		 No Yes
Source Code Availability Open Source (MIT) Open Source (MIT)
Source Code https://codeberg.org/dnkl/foot https://github.com/ghostty-org/ghostty
Development State
active
active

